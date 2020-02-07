HALIFAX -- The Transportation Safety Board says the driver of a vehicle struck by a freight train at a private crossing outside Halifax last summer did not obey the posted stop sign.

The July 29 collision at the crossing on Christopher King Lane in Oakfield, N.S., sent a woman to hospital with serious injuries. A girl who was a passenger in the vehicle was also injured, but managed to free herself and find help.

The TSB's investigation report says a 25-car CN freight train approached the crossing at a speed of 82 kilometres an hour -- below the authorized track speed for the area of 88 km/h.

The train wasn't required to sound its horn and it didn't, although its headlights were on full power and its ditch lights were activated.

The report says the vehicle was travelling southward with its windows closed at a speed of about 20 kilometres an hour when it proceeded onto the crossing without stopping at the stop sign.

Upon seeing the vehicle the train engineer sounded the locomotive's horn but the collision occurred just one second later, striking the front-passenger side of the vehicle and pushing it down an embankment where it overturned.

The report notes the so-called grade crossing can be equipped with different types of protection systems including automated warning systems and passive signs.

"Vehicles approaching such crossings are expected to perform a full stop at the crossing and to proceed only when it is safe to do so," says the report.

It says southbound vehicles on Christopher King Lane are required to navigate a curved section of the gravel road that is lined with trees.

"As this crossing is equipped with a stop sign, the sightlines along the railway right-of-way (measured from the stop position) meet Transport Canada's regulatory requirement," the report says.

The report did note that some vehicles have difficulty pulling away because of the gravel and the road's gradient, adding that ice and snow in the winter could "further exacerbate this situation."

In a safety message concluding the report, the TSB said that at private grade crossings it's important that all motor vehicle drivers obey posted traffic signs. It also said the physical design of private grade crossings, including road approaches, plays a role in enabling motorists to navigate such crossings safely.

The report says July's accident was the third since 2012 at the Christopher King Lane crossing.

In January 2012, a VIA train struck the trailer portion of a tractor-trailer that had become struck on the crossing. In October 2018, a CN train struck the front bumper of a pickup truck that had stopped too close to the crossing.

There were no injuries reported in either accident.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 7, 2020.