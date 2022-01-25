Amber Alert issued for missing N.B. boy believed to have been taken by mother

Police in New Brunswick have issued an Amber Alert for a missing six-year-old boy who is believed to have been taken by his mother.

The RCMP say Kenton Murphy was last seen around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday at a home in the Douglastown area of Miramichi, N.B.

Police believe the boy was taken from the home by his mother, 33-year-old Ashley Rose Munn, sometime between 2:30 a.m. and 6 a.m.

Police say Munn does not have custody of her son and they are concerned for his well-being.

Munn is described as roughly five-foot-six inches tall and 168 pounds. She has brown hair and blue eyes.

Murphy is described as having a slender build, blue eyes and dirty blond hair. He is roughly 50 pounds. He was last seen wearing blue camouflage pyjamas.

Munn was last seen driving a black 2008 Nissan Xterra SUV with licence plate JET 685.

Anyone who spots the pair or the vehicle is asked to call 911 immediately.