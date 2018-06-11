

Police say a vehicle has been seized after a teen was struck and killed on a Cape Breton highway early Sunday morning.

Cape Breton Regional Police responded to Highway 223 in Leitches Creek, N.S., around 3:30 a.m. Sunday after receiving a report that a man had been found on the road.

He was taken to the Cape Breton Regional Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police say autopsy results have confirmed that the teen died from injuries sustained in a motor vehicle collision.

His name has not been released, but he has been identified as a 17-year-old boy from North Sydney, N.S.

Police say a vehicle was seized at the scene and members of the Traffic Safety Unit are investigating the cause of the collision.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Cape Breton Regional Police or Crime Stoppers.