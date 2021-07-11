DARTMOUTH, N.S. -- Halifax Regional Police are investigating a shooting incident late Saturday night in Dartmouth, N.S.

They say officers were on an unrelated call in the area just before midnight when they heard gunfire near Catherine St. and Lahey Rd.

The officers then found a man in a vehicle who told them he'd been delivering takeout food on Lahey when he was approached by three or four youths who shot at him, striking his vehicle multiple times before they ran off.

The man was not physically injured, however, during their investigation the officers discovered that another unoccupied vehicle as well as a residence on Lahey had also been struck by bullets.

Investigators with the Integrated Criminal Investigation Division are now handling the investigation.

They are asking anyone with information about the gunplay to contact them.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 11, 2021.