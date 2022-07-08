Vehicles shot during early morning incident in Saint John, N.B.

Saint John Police are investigating an early morning shooting in the city on Friday.

Just before 5 a.m., officers responded to a report of gunshots fired in the area of Matthew Lane.

While no one was injured, two unoccupied parked cars sustained damage.

Police say it’s unclear how many people were involved, but a vehicle did flee the scene shortly after the firearm was discharged.

Police are asking anyone who may have been a witness, or who possesses video surveillance systems of the incident, or roadways in the Matthew Lane and Hawthorne Extension area, to contact them at 1-506-648-3333, or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477.