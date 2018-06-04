

CTV Atlantic





Do you recognize these vehicles?

Police say a truck and trailer, and an SUV were reported stolen on Sunday morning.

The truck and trailer were at a business on Greentree Avenue in Windsor Junction, and last seen Friday, June 1st.

The truck is a white 2015 Dodge Ram 2500 with the Nova Scotia license plate FCP 958.

The trailer is 24 feet with an N.S. license plate T382496, and has the decals “GB Millwork Inc.” on both sides.

Police say a brown 2008 Ford Edge SUV with the Nova Scotia license plate CBN 900 was stolen overnight Saturday from a home on Laurie Drive in Lower Sackville.

Anyone with information on these incidents, or who may have spotted the missing vehicles, is asked to contact RCMP or Crime Stoppers.

The investigation is ongoing.