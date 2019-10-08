HALIFAX -- The Brooklyn Fire Department says multiple departments were called to a towing yard on Mountain Road in Three Mile Plains, N.S. around 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Deputy Chief Ryan Richard says the fire started when a spark ignited a barrel of oil that was underneath a suspended vehicle. That fire spread to -- and destroyed -- nearby vehicles, a pile of 150 tires, and a neighbouring barn.

Two employees of Matt's Towing were on site when the fire broke out. There were no reported injuries.

Police in the area had the scene blocked off and spent much of the evening rerouting motorists.