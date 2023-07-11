Venue preparations nearly complete for 2023 North American Indigenous Games

The 2023 North American Indigenous Games will begin this Saturday and will run until July 23.

“There’s multiple venues across HRM,” said NAIG CEO Brendon Smithson.

The RBC Centre in Dartmouth will host lacrosse inside and beach volleyball outside.

Soccer will be played at the BMO Centre in Bedford.

Cross Country will be run on the paths at Point Pleasant Park.

Beazley Field in Dartmouth will see track and field and baseball competitions take place.

Organizers are now in the final stages of prep work at all 21 venues in four Nova Scotian communities.

“Putting up some of the signage, putting up some of the pageantry and getting some of the sport pieces in them,” said Smithson.

250 paddlers will compete on Lake Banook in Dartmouth, at a time when the facility is putting the finishing touches on major upgrades.

“The judge’s tower has been basically renovated, and torn down to the studs and rebuilt. It will be ready to go for NAIG,” said Atlantic Division Canoe Kayak Canada executive director, Robin Thomson.

On Sunday, Scotiabank Centre will host the opening ceremony with close to 11,000 in attendance, to welcome the athletes and showcase the host nation of Mi’kmaq’ki.

“Opportunities like the North American indigenous games, or significant events like the world juniors,” said Events East executive vice president Suzanne Fougere. “Those are the opportunities where we get to have the biggest impact on our province. We do like to think we are the hub or the catalyst, and then things spread out.”

That “spread” includes the Halifax Commons, where even in the rain crews were setting up the cultural village.

“For me, the big excitement is the cultural apiece,” said HRM Coun. Tony Mancini. “The commons is going to be taking over and you were going to see this indigenous culture from around North America.”

The commons will host indigenous cultural demonstrations, food vendors and musical performances.

