Verbal abuse toward hockey officials on the rise: Nova Scotia’s top referee

Cape Breton Regional Police says a review is underway into allegations one of its officers may have acted inappropriately at a minor hockey game in North Sydney, N.S., in February.

Hockey Nova Scotia's referee-in-chief says verbal abuse towards officials is becoming all too common across the province.

“It’s causing us to lose officials,” said Rick Hill. “Just since Christmas of this year, I’ve had to talk down off the ledge probably half a dozen referees that were ready to hang it up.”

Hockey Nova Scotia said it is aware of the incident involving a parent and referee at a game in North Sydney, N.S., in February. That allegation involves an off-duty Cape Breton Regional Police officer.

In addition to a police review of the situation, the matter has also been forwarded to Hockey Canada’s Independent Third Party for review.

“I really believe since Christmas it’s actually increased or it’s becoming to the forefront because officials are reporting it more,” said Hill.

Mary Ann Campbell, a professor in the Psychology Department at the University of New Brunswick Saint John, says some parents invest a lot of time and money into allowing their child to play the game, which leads to other stresses or emotions off the ice.

“They feel as though ‘I’m allowed to share my opinion and you need to listen to me. I know more than you.’ There’s a little bit of arrogance that might be behind the harassing type of behaviour. And that really is a mindset issue,” said Campbell.

Campbell says allowing the abuse to continue will hurt the game.

“It’s going to continue to happen until the cultural environment says 'that’s not OK, there are consequences for that, and we need to treat people respectfully,' and that’s the only allowable behaviour,” she said.

Meanwhile, Hill feels a new set of rules is needed for fans and parents.

“Are there other initiatives we could be doing? I think there is. I think in the off-season this year the board will have to come up with a plan because there is just too much of this inside-the-rink issue happening now,” said Hill.