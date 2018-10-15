

CTV Atlantic





The family members of a veteran who was struck and killed on a Cape Breton highway after leaving the hospital say they feel they are not being taken seriously enough by the Nova Scotia Health Authority.

The family of Jackie Deveau says it’s been a long road searching for answers since his death.

Deveau’s wife Lorna says her life has been turned upside down.

“It’s hard to even start the grieving process because you are forced into a mission you didn't really want or didn't want at all,” she said.

In March 2017, the 54-year-old Deveau was struck and killed on the highway just outside the Cape Breton Regional Hospital.

He had been receiving treatment for PTSD.

The driver of the vehicle received a four-year sentence.

The family says a health authority report provided to them said there were faulty security cameras and gaps in security protocol.

They say it's still not enough.

“It's great to be able to improve communications between departments and physicians within the units, however where does the communication with family come in during crisis situations,” said Deveau’s sister Ida.

Today was the second meeting the family had with hospital officials since Deveau's death. They say they're frustrated they had to initiate this second meeting. They feel the onus shouldn't be on the people who are grieving.

“We met back in May,” Ida said. “I called in July to get an update and was given a verbal update, but when I asked for a written update, there was a bit of a delay. It raises red flags.”

The family knows it's going to be a long process, but is in it for as long as it takes and will not go away.

“I’m looking for this to never happen again,” said Lorna. “All the little pieces that were the catalyst to his death on March 12th -- most of which should never have happened. Such simple things that had a catastrophic end.”

CTV Atlantic reached out to the Nova Scotia Health Authority to learn more about today's meeting, but did not hear back before deadline.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Kyle Moore.