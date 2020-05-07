BLOCKHOUSE, N.S. -- Once a week, a bus transports veterans from the Fishermen’s Memorial Hospital in Lunenburg, N.S., to a hobby farm in nearby Blockhouse, N.S.

“Ten veterans on the veterans’ unit right now and they are all World War II veterans. The average age is 96 or 97 right now,” says recreation therapist Amy Bezeau.

Bezeau says living in the veterans unit can be a lonely existence, made worse by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are very fortunate to have our bus and do these things for the seniors,” says Bezeau.

Physical-distancing measures aimed at reducing the spread of COVID-19 mean the vets must stay on the bus. However, the seniors still enjoy spending time checking out chickens, dogs, and horses.

The weekly excursion has become a favourite activity for veterans like Robert Wentzel, who served for both Canada and the U.S. and was part of D-Day.

“It means everything, just to see the look on their face. The joy on their faces,” says Jane MacBeth, who owns the hobby farm.

Jane’s father, Medley MacBeth, served in the Armed Forces for 35 years. He joined as a soldier at the age of 15.

“I really miss it because I used to go get him a couple times a week. We would go driving. We would go for lunch. I really miss that,” says Jane MacBeth.

The seniors aren’t the only ones who benefit from the visit; MacBeth says it is the highlight of her week.