    • Veterans' headstones vandalized in Fredericton cemetery

    Veterans' headstones were vandalized with graffiti at Forest Hill Cemetery in Fredericton. Veterans' headstones were vandalized with graffiti at Forest Hill Cemetery in Fredericton.

    It’s been more than a week since a number of headstones in the veterans’ section of a Fredericton cemetery were vandalized and still no leads on who was behind it.

    More than 20 headstones have been defaced.

    The president of the Fredericton Legion, Don Swain, says he’s outraged by the graffiti.

    Swain told CTV News if and when the culprits are caught, he would like to see some form of severe punishment.

    “I feel like barfing,” Swain said.

    Some of the headstones are least 30 years old.

    Those who operate the Forest Hill Cemetery say the graffiti will be removed in the coming days.

    They’re trying to determine the best way to deal with it so it doesn’t damage the headstones.

    More to come.

