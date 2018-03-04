

CTV News has learned that one of the victims of a fatal fire in Lower Sackville was the brother of a well-known homeless man who was struck and killed by an alleged drunk driver last month.

Police say the fire started just after 2:30 a.m. on Saturday at a home on Leaside Drive. An young girl and a man died as a result.

Family and friends have confirmed to CTV News that the fire claimed the life of 58-year-old Marven Hart and his 11-year-old granddaughter Carys Barnes, who was visiting for a sleepover.

Hart's wife, Pat, is being treated in hospital, along with their 18-year-old son, Trent, who's in serious condition.

"We’ve known these people for over 20 years and it’s just shocked me," says Paul Perry.

A GoFundMe page was set up to raise money for funeral costs. On the page, Carys’ sister Alexandra Barnes writes, “She was so full of life and caring and sweet and funny. Losing her shattered hearts and ruined our lives."

The Halifax Regional School Board says Carys attended A.J. Smeltzer Junior High School in Middle Sackville, and that grief councillors will be on-hand Monday to help both teachers and students.

The cause of the fire has yet to be determined, but investigators believe it started in the basement.