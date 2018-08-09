

CTV Atlantic





The victim of a two-vehicle collision in Upper Tantallon, N.S. has been identified as a 63-year-old woman from Ontario.

The RCMP responded to the collision on Highway 103 just before 10:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Police say a 2015 Chrysler 200 and a 2013 Honda CRV were travelling in opposite directions when they collided.

A female passenger in the Chrysler was taken to hospital, where she was pronounced dead. Her name has not been released.

The driver of the car – a 62-year-old man from Ontario – was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the Honda – a 67-year-old woman from Chester – was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Highway 103 remained closed between exits 5 and 5a until shortly after 7 p.m. Wednesday.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.