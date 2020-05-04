HALIFAX -- The victim of a weekend shooting in Fredericton has been identified as 29-year old Justin Leigh Finnemore.

The Fredericton Police Force released the Fredericton man’s identity Monday afternoon.

Police were called to the Dr. Everett Chalmers Regional Hospital shortly after 4:30 a.m. Saturday.

Police say Finnemore had been shot and he died in hospital.

A short time later, officers tracked down the vehicle that had dropped Finnemore off at the hospital.

Police say they arrested several people after stopping the vehicle, but they have since been released.

No charges have been laid.

Investigators don’t believe the shooting was a random incident and they are treating it as a homicide.

The Fredericton Police Force is asking anyone with information about the case to contact them.

This is the second homicide in Fredericton this year -- a 31-year-old man identified as Clark Ernest Greene was found dead in Wilmot Park the morning of April 15 -- but police don’t believe the incidents are connected.