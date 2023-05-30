Victoria Corner man, 46, killed in ATV crash: N.B. RCMP

A 46-year-old man from Victoria Corner, N.B., has died following an ATV crash early Sunday morning.

Members of the Western Valley RCMP detachment responded to a report of an ATV crash on Highway 103 in Connell around 1:45 a.m.

Police say they believe the crash happened when the ATV driver missed a turn, hit a guardrail and was then ejected from the vehicle.

The driver, a 46-year-old man, and the only person on the ATV, died at the scene from his injuries.

Police say an autopsy will be conducted to determine his exact cause of death.

The investigation is ongoing.