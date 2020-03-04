SYDNEY RIVER, N.S. -- Cape Breton Regional Police confirmed on Monday night that they are investigating an alleged assault at Riverview High School in Sydney River, N.S.

A video -- which has been widely shared on social media -- appears to show an altercation between students and has generated outrage online.

CTV News has chosen not to show the video in full because of its graphically violent nature. Cape Breton – Victoria Regional Centre for Education says it will release a statement Tuesday.

Police have not confirmed the nature of any injuries and are not saying whether charges will be laid.