Advertisement
Halifax police bust 'large social gathering,' ticket 22 people
Published Saturday, April 24, 2021 10:53AM ADT
A Halifax Regional Police emblem is seen on a police officer in Halifax on July 2, 2020. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan)
Share:
HALIFAX -- Halifax police say they ticketed 22 people for violating the Health Protection Act at a large gathering.
On Friday around 1 a.m., police say they responded to a “large social gathering” on Jubilee Road in Halifax that was exceeding provincial gathering limits.
Twenty-two people were handed a summary offence ticket, each carrying a fine of $1,000.
Halifax Regional Police add they encourage everyone to educate themselves about public health measures, and follow them.