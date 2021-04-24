HALIFAX -- Halifax police say they ticketed 22 people for violating the Health Protection Act at a large gathering.

On Friday around 1 a.m., police say they responded to a “large social gathering” on Jubilee Road in Halifax that was exceeding provincial gathering limits.

Twenty-two people were handed a summary offence ticket, each carrying a fine of $1,000.

Halifax Regional Police add they encourage everyone to educate themselves about public health measures, and follow them.