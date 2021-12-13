Nova Scotia man arrested for allegedly forging COVID-19 proof of vaccination card

Jniya Tallie fiddles with her legitimate vaccination card after receiving her second dose of the Pfizer vaccine in Jackson, Miss., Tuesday, July 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis) Jniya Tallie fiddles with her legitimate vaccination card after receiving her second dose of the Pfizer vaccine in Jackson, Miss., Tuesday, July 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

Atlantic Top Stories