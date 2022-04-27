Saint John police search for missing teen last seen at school

Police in Saint John, N.B., are looking for a 17-year-old boy who was reported missing Monday.

Gerald Surnode lives on Saint John’s lower west side, but police say the teen was last seen at Samuel de Champlain School at 67 Ragged Point Road around 3:30 p.m. Monday.

On Wednesday, police say investigators canvassed homes in the area around the school, and searched nearby shorelines with help from the Saint John Fire Department.

Members of the Saint John Police Force and River Valley and York Sunbury Ground Search and Rescue also searched the area surrounding the school on Tuesday.

Surnode is described as five-foot-six with a slight build and short black hair. He was last seen wearing a red hooded sweatshirt and dark pants.

Police say they have received several possible sightings of someone wearing a red hoodie in the area of Board Head Nature Preserve on Monday at around 6 p.m., and near Ragged Point Road on Monday at approximately 9 p.m. and Tuesday at roughly 9 a.m.

Police are asking anyone who lives or works in the area to check their properties and outbuildings and to check any video surveillance footage for signs of the missing teen.

“Gerald’s well-being and safe return, regardless of the circumstances, is the primary focus of our ongoing investigation,” said the Saint John Police Force in a news release. “Anyone is encouraged to contact police immediately if they know of Gerald’s whereabouts. More information will be made available as the investigation permits.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Saint John Police Force at 1-506-648-3333 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.