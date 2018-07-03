

CTV Atlantic





A victim of a shooting attack almost four years ago in Cole Harbour has died suddenly.

Ashley MacLean-Kearse was one of three people shot in a home in 2014 and was paralyzed as a result.

Her family says she died in hospital in Halifax Monday night. An autopsy is being conducted.

Markel Jason Downey had faced three charges of attempted murder in connection with the shooting.

Downey was acquitted last year, but the Crown appealed and a new trial was ordered.

MacLean-Kearse was a key witness against Downey in the first trial.

A spokesperson for the Crown says they will reassess, but at this point they plan to continue with the case.