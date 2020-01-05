HALIFAX -- The bodies of 43-year-old Louise Cassie-Laflamme and her 7-year-old daughter, Solange, were discovered in an apartment complex in Rothesay, N.B., on Monday morning. On Thursday, police revealed the death of Caissie-Laflamme was self-inflicted, while her daughter's death was a homicide – otherwise known as a murder-suicide. While how they died has been demystified, it remains a tragedy that has left many questions unanswered.

"Due to the circumstances, police do not anticipate any charges being laid," said Kennebecasis Regional Police Force inspector, Anika Becker, on Thursday.

Kennebecasis Regional Police have not provided any further updates on their investigation, but are asking the public to come forward with any information as to why the tragedy occurred.

Jessica Holly is the founder of Bridge of Hope Saint John – an advocacy group created in 2019 after a string of mental health tragedies affected the city and surrounding region.

“I just think everyone's grieving right now, and that's what Bridge of Hope is about – coming together and supporting each other when we're hurting,” says Holly. “The division and all of that that's happening right now, in everything that we do, is creating cracks in our society that I think is really leading to the mental health crisis, to be honest.”

Holly notes her son was a friend of the young girl and organized a candlelight vigil, which was held on Sunday night. However, when some people learned the vigil was for both mother and daughter, she admits she received backlash.

“Instead of coming together and being humans first, we're letting our labels define us,” says Holly. “I don't think that's what we need to do.”

Holly says the vigil, which saw nearly 100 attendees carrying candles, signs teddy bears and flowers; was strictly focused on togetherness and reminding everyone in the community that support is available if needed.

Meanwhile, police say they’ve received a significant number of calls from people with information concerning the deaths.