HALIFAX -- More than 100 people gathered at a candlelight vigil in Rothesay, N.B., Sunday evening in memory of a little girl and her mother, who died in a murder-suicide last month.

Police found their bodies inside an apartment on Sierra Avenue the morning of Dec. 30.

Investigators have confirmed that seven-year-old Solange was killed and that her mother, 43-year-old Louise Caissie-Laflamme, then killed herself.

The tragedy has left members of the community in mourning -- and with many unanswered questions.

“I just think everyone’s grieving right now and that’s what Bridge of Hope is about, is coming together and supporting each other when we’re hurting,” said Jessica Holly, the founder of Bridge of Hope Saint John.

The advocacy group was created last year following a string of mental health tragedies in the city and surrounding region.

“The division and all of that that’s happening right now in everything that we do is creating cracks in our society, that I think is really leading to the mental health crisis, to be honest,” said Holly.

Holly also organized Sunday’s vigil. She admits she received some backlash from people upset that the event was for both the little girl and her mother.

“Instead of coming together and being humans first, we’re letting our labels define us, and I don’t think that’s what we need to do,” she said of the backlash.

Despite some controversy, more than 100 people gathered on Sierra Avenue Sunday evening and walked to the apartment complex where the bodies of the girl and her mother were found.

Carrying signs, candles, teddy bears and flowers, they stopped outside the building and had a moment of silence.

Many said they felt pulled to be there.

“I thought it was important that we let people know that we do care about what happened with that little girl and that we do care about that family and that they’re certainly in our prayers and, you know, God love those people,” said vigil attendee Nancy Mullin.

“I think it’s been sad,” said Rick Malcolm. “A lot of people have been very sad about this.”

Ken Northrup, a member of the Saint John chapter of Guardians of the Children, says the organization is prepared to help children who experience bullying or abuse.

“We’re here for anybody in crisis and we’re not here for any sort of judgment or anything like that,” said Northrup. “It’s a tragic incident here in Saint John and if anybody needs us, that’s why we’re here.”

A makeshift memorial now sits across the street from the apartment building.

As for the incident, police say the investigation remains open, but, given the circumstances, no charges will be laid.