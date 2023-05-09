Vintage Pursuit Hobby Shop perseveres to find new storefront

SAINT JOHN -

They say no dream is worth giving up on, and Stewart Kincade is a perfect example.



“All my life I collected hockey cards,” says Kincade. “Talking with some close friends they said you shouldn’t give up on your passion.”



In February, Kincade opened the Vintage Pursuit Hobby Shop in Uptown Saint John, N.B., The shop featured everything from trading cards and memorabilia to classic video games. Some of the storefront’s items were valued well over $1000 dollars, leading to some unwanted attention.



“I was actually robbed personally,” recounts Kincade. “And my shop was broken into. I never thought anything like that would happen to anyone or me.”

Kincade says around $5000 dollars of merchandise was stolen between the 2 incidents. The burglaries ultimately led to his decision to close the storefront in late March, after just over a month in operation.



“It was doing extremely well,” says Kincade. “It was really the only option to keep my staff safe and my peace of mind.”



Rather than throw in the towel, Stewart rose above. He has found a new storefront inside McAllister Place which he plans to open to the public on June 1.



“I never thought I could be in McAllister Place,” grins Kincade. “It has security and there’s lots of people there and I think the business will do well.”



Kincade is planning on having a night dedicated to trading hockey cards. He’s also hopeful to bring some hockey card shows to Saint John.

