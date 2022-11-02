'Visibly shaken up': Alleged Fredericton carjacking ends outside Salisbury, N.B.

Chris Brown, co-owner of ServiceMaster Fredericton, says he couldn't believe it when he heard how one of his vehicles was stolen Wednesday morning.

"I understand that the guy jumped out in front of him and forced him to stop and threatened him with whatever he had, and said to get out,” Brown said.

The alleged carjacking took place at the corner of Hawkins Street and Brookside Drive in Fredericton.

The driver was on his way to a job when he was confronted around 7:30 a.m.

"He was forced out of the vehicle and asked to leave his wallet and cigarettes or whatever and threatened him,” said Brown.

“Then he jumped in the truck and took off,” said Brown.

ServiceMaster Fredericton has a fleet of 35 vehicles. The one in question was a yellow 2019 Dodge Pro Ram that the suspect allegedly stole.

"The guy has to be somewhat of a nut because, you know, you steal a yellow truck that's quite visible,” said Brown.

"Kevin [the driver] was visibly shaken up, of course, which you would expect, and I think he's off for the rest of the day.”

The ServiceMaster employee was unharmed.

The RCMP says it apprehended the vehicle on the highway near the Salisbury, N.B., Big Stop just outside Moncton Wednesday afternoon.

"But at the same time, we knew where the truck was because all of our vehicles are equipped with a GPS so we could track them,” Brown said.

The RCMP says, while the driver was taken into custody, the incident is still under investigation and would not comment further on the matter.