SYDNEY -- A pair of horses were a big hit at a Sydney guest home on Thursday.

Some residents say the equestrian experience was the most fun they've had in years.

For some residents of the MacGillivray Guest Home in Sydney, it was a chance to saddle-up for a trip back in time.

"I just love them," said Elsie Munroe. "We had horses at my grandfather's when I was a kid and I loved horses."

To say the two visiting horses were a big hit would be an understatement.

Residents bundled up and clamoured to be outside for a front-row seat.

"They're gorgeous," said Mildred MacDonald. "It's worth freezing for!"

All it took was a little bribing with a carrot or an apple and the bonding was almost immediate.

Some residents called it the highlight of their year.

"Everybody's excited," said Evelyn McNeil. "We've been looking forward to this and we're really happy everybody's turning out; I think it's marvelous."

The horses belong to Kim Hooper, a licensed practical nurse who works at the home.

She arranged for them to be brought here from the Two Rivers Wildlife Park.

The idea behind it all? Horse therapy or equine therapy as it's sometimes called.

Officials at the home say interacting with the animals benefits mood and mental health and that the positive effects last for days.

"The feel of them, the size of them, how majestic they are, how gentle they are," Hooper said. "They're not intimidating. Although myself, I feel they are! But the residents absolutely love having them at the home."

For years, MacGillivary residents were brought to the Two Rivers Wildlife Park to visit the horses there.

But this year, officials here thought 'why not bring the horses here?'

"The residents are so engaged when these horses arrive," Hooper said. "It promotes mobility. They get up to go interact with the horses."

The plan is to bring the horses here twice a year -- in June and in the fall.

That will give residents something to look forward to and even a trip down memory lane.

"I feel young again," said Munroe.