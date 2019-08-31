

CTV Atlantic





Visitor restrictions have been put in place at Western Hospital in Alberton, Prince Edward Island, due to the presence of gastrointestinal illness.

Visitations will be limited to 2 visitors per patient at a time for one hour.

Health P.E.I. asks anyone planning to visit the hospital that isn't feeling well to stay home to prevent further spread of the illness.

The hospital also asks anyone entering, or leaving the hospital to clean their hands before and after leaving a patient's room, or any department of the hospital. Alcohol-based hand rub stations are available throughout the facility.

The situation will be reassessed as more information becomes available.