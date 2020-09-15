HALIFAX -- More Nova Scotians will be allowed to visit loved ones in hospital beginning Thursday.

Nova Scotia Health announced Tuesday that they are easing hospital visitor restrictions to allow more opportunities for family members, primary support persons and caregivers to support patients.

“It is hard for patients to be separated from their loved ones during a hospital stay. This change recognizes the important role of caregivers as essential partners in patient care and will support the health and mental well-being of our patients,” said Madonna MacDonald, Nova Scotia Health Vice President of Health Services in a release.

As of September 17, all patients will be allowed to have two visitors at the same time, without an appointment required.

That includes family members, support people and caregivers, and these individuals may change daily. Additional family members may be allowed for those approaching end-of-life based on discussion with the care team.

Also new as of Thursday, patients arriving at the hospital will be allowed to have one person accompany them.

Nova Scotia Health says there may be circumstances where space restrictions don’t allow for physical distancing with other patients, in which case staff will discuss options based on patient needs.

Nova Scotia Health says all support person/family caregivers must:

be feeling well at the date and time of the visit

be screened upon entry - anyone with symptoms consistent with COVID-19, on self-isolation or being tested for COVID-19 due to recent travel or potential exposure to the virus will not be permitted to enter

wear a mask covering their nose and mouth at all times

maintain a physical distance of two metres (six feet) from staff and other patients

wash their hands when entering and leaving the hospital and when entering and leaving the patient’s room

go directly to and from the patient’s room, or visit location, and remain there for the duration of the visit

Nova Scotia Health says they will continue to closely monitor the situation and make changes when needed.

Last week, the Nova Scotia government announced the easing of restrictions in long-term care homes to allow designated caregivers to help care for and support residents.

An updated list of support person restrictions for Halifax's IWK Health Centre will be released Thursday.