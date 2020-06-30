Prince Edward Island has outlined more preparations for the Atlantic bubble.

Beginning Friday, residents of Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island and Newfoundland and Labrador can travel within the four Atlantic provinces without having to self-isolate.

P.E.I.'s Chief Public Health Officer, Dr. Heather Morrison, spoke at a provincial press conference Tuesday morning, and reminded those traveling to the island once the border opens that they'll have to fill-out an online declaration.

Visitors are encouraged to fill the form out one or two days before arriving, and they will be available on the P.E.I. provincial website as of Thursday.

P.E.I. public health officials will be verifying travellers on the island side of the Confederation Bridge.

“Staff are putting resources in place to deal with an increase in traffic and visitation to the province to try as much as possible to avoid delays at the border,” says Dr. Morrison. “We encourage people who are planning to come to P.E.I. to consider traveling at perhaps off-peak times.”

Meanwhile, 728 seasonal residents have arrived on the island in the last two weeks.

It's been more than two months since there has been a positive case of Covid-19 on P.E.I.