He's a new dad, running one business and about to launch another. That's a lot for anyone to handle but Alexander Pittman is used to handling whatever life throws his way.

At 35-years-old Pittman is enjoying being a new father to his daughter Emily. Something he never thought he'd experience if you asked him six years ago.

"When I first lost my sight I figured I'd never find a great person to be with, or be married, or have a child. That was so far away, and now over time I have obtained those things, so it's very fulfilling," says Pittman.

Pittman was born with type 1 diabetes. While he knew his vision may be at risk, he didn't expect it when he first lost sight in one eye and then the other.

Multiple surgeries didn't work. Pittman went completely blind and had to start over.

"It changed pretty much everything in my life. My career direction, my social life, everything. I had to relearn how to do many many things over again," explains Pittman.

Pittman says he went through some very dark times in the months immediately after, but with help from family, friends, and some major soul searching, he came to a realization.

"To put my own self-esteem aside and my own problems aside and take my own psychological doubts about myself- just take that off and focus on those things like career, and social, and be brave. That was the biggest part, to be brave."

"If you hung around enough you wouldn't even think he had vision loss. I had a home in Bridgewater and he got around perfectly fine like he owned it," says Alexander's wife Jamie Lee .

"I don't really have much impact from his vision loss, other than I drive all the time, which is okay because I like my car," laughs Jamie Lee.

Now Pittman is focused on family and his business 'Mikiz', a car and dog wash in Lunenburg that Alexander runs along with his parents.

"He runs everything from the cash to invoicing to designing the signs. All those things he's done, it's just amazing and he's a very special individual," says his father Mike Pittman.

Not only is Pittman balancing being a father with running a business, he also has a new enterprise that he's looking forward to.

The family plans on opening a take-out restaurant right next to their car wash. They plan on opening the restaurant in a few weeks, selling homemade burgers, milkshakes and more.

It's a passion project for Alexander who has previous experience in restaurant management.

"You can't let all the little things stop you, you just can't let it get in your way, don't sweat the little things and just keep on focusing,"

An important lesson to live by, from a man who truly knows the meaning of persistence.

With files from CTV Atlantic's Heidi Petracek.