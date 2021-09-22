HALIFAX -- The Vitalité Health Network in New Brunswick says it is raising its "alert level" and implementing measures "aimed at preserving the offer of care and reducing pressure on the health system."

Dr. France Desrosiers, the president and CEO of Vitalité Health Network, said in a news release that they must be prepared for the challenges they expect to face.

"We must be ready to face an increase of COVID-19 hospitalizations in the days and weeks to come," Desrosiers said.

Here is the list of new measures that Vitalité said will be applied across the Network:

Reduction of the hospital occupancy rate to free up staff to care for COVID-19 patients.

Temporary reduction of level of service if necessary; to be determined on a case-by-case basis.

Restricting visitors and designated support persons. Only people who have been fully vaccinated for at least 14 days will be authorized to visit. Details and applicable exceptions are available in the COVID-19 section of the Network's website. The directives come into force on Thursday, Sept. 23 at 2 p.m.

Mandatory pre-operative screening measures will be adjusted, especially for unvaccinated patients.

Control at the entrance to facilities and the application of all preventive measures recommended by the Public Health office, such as wearing a mask, physical distancing and frequent handwashing, will be reinforced.

"The Network reminds everyone that these measures are temporary and thanks the public for its understanding," Vitalité said in the news release.