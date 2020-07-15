SAINT JOHN, N.B. -- When work began on cleaning up the root cellar at Loyalist House in Saint John the staff didn’t expect to find anything of importance. So, when history student Misty McKinney discovered a trunk filled with garments from the Victorian era they were surprised and thrilled.

“The fact that it has survived at all is an absolute miracle and I was just tickled by the condition of most of what was stored in that trunk,” says Bernadette Fowler, an historic garment specialist.

The trunk, which is lined with newspaper from 1867, contained ladies wear and sections of fabric.

“When you look at the velvets and the silk tassels and you look at the glass beading on some of these pieces, this is evening wear or gowns or pieces of gowns that has probably been worn to some of the higher functions in Saint John,” says Fowler.

The trunk, which has most likely been at Loyalist House for 150 years, is unlikely to ever be on public display.

“To put it out on permanent display in Loyalist House, you'd be lucky to get a season out of it. It's going to start showing damage. They fade, they crack, they break down and then it's gone,” says Fowler.

Instead, the garments will be examined and catalogued by professional conservators.

“Being able to see each stitch, and the unfinished pieces with the needle still attached to the garment, it's almost like shaking the hand of the person that made them. You get to meet a piece of them,” says McKinney.