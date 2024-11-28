Volunteers in Eastern Passage, N.S., bring Christmas Cheer to the community

Volunteers in Eastern Passage, N.S., are busier than Santa’s elves spreading holiday cheer.

Samantha Galvin is the president of the Eastern Passage Food and Security Society. She said the society’s community fridge is feeding between 60 and 100 people per day and they are expanding operations for the Christmas season.

“We understand with the high cost of living right now, little luxuries like Christmas trees are not something that’s affordable to everyone,” Galvin said. “In partnership with the Eastern Passage Volunteer Firefighter’s Association, we’re running a Christmas tree lot selling Christmas trees at a very low cost.”

Galvin said all of the money from Christmas tree sales will go back into food for the community fridge.

Sam Gong is a volunteer firefighter. He said helping at Christmas is part of his duty to the community he serves.

“I think part of being a volunteer firefighter extends more than just fire scenes and, you know, going in the fire truck,” Gong said.

Community engagement is important to firefighters at the station, who hope their example will have a positive impact on children’s lives. This year, they added a mailbox at the station for letters to Santa Claus, to ensure Santa receives letters amid the Canada Post strike.

“I think it’s important that we keep the Christmas magic going regardless of what’s going on in the world,” Gong said.

Santa Claus will be at the Eastern Passage, Cow Bay Heritage Fire Department on Dec. 14 to pick up the letters. Gong said everyone is welcome to attend.

“He’ll take them back to the North Pole, write back to each and every one of you, and then he’s going to give them back to the firefighters and we’re going to bring them back to your house, drop them off and hopefully get a good response,” Gong said.

On Dec. 7 there will be a pay-what-you-can bake sale in support of the Christmas tree lot and the community fridge. Galvin said Santa Claus will be in attendance and there will be family activities onsite. On Dec. 14, Santa will be available for free family photos.

The Christmas tree lot opens Thursday and will operate every Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday until they run out of Christmas trees.

With files from Valentine Nkengbeza.

