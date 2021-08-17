HALIFAX -- The majority of polls have closed in the Nova Scotia provincial election and vote counting is underway.

Voting was delayed this morning at six polling stations in Halifax, Bedford, Nappan and Antigonish, and as a result, polls will close at those locations at 8:30 p.m. local time.

The incumbent Liberals, led by 38-year-old Iain Rankin, campaigned on pledges aimed at capitalizing on post-pandemic optimism, while at the same time preaching tight-fisted fiscal conservatism.

The Progressive Conservatives, led by chartered accountant Tim Houston, tried to differentiate themselves by unveiling a left-leaning, big-spending platform that focused on improving the health-care system -- an issue that eventually became one of the dominant themes of the campaign.

The New Democrats, led by United Church minister Gary Burrill, campaigned on a traditionally progressive platform that called for a $15 minimum wage, 10 paid sick days for all workers and rent control.

A total of 28 seats are needed to secure a majority in the province's newly expanded 55-seat legislature.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 17, 2021.