Waegwoltic Club burns in south-end Halifax

A historic athletic club in south-end Halifax is on fire.

The Waegwoltic club is engulfed in flames and firefighters can’t get in the building, Halifax Regional Fire told CTV News.

The department said crews are fighting it from the outside.

The fire was reported around 1:30 p.m. Thursday.

The members-only club opened in 1908. It has about a dozen tennis courts several pools and a sailing school.

