

CTV Atlantic





HALIFAX - A man wanted on an outstanding warrant has been arrested after allegedly fleeing police, assaulting two women and damaging a Halifax restaurant.

Halifax Regional Police say a 34-year-old man from Halifax was panhandling near the area of Bayers Road and Connaught Avenue just before 6 p.m. Saturday when he was approached by police.

The man then fled on foot into a restaurant in the 6500 block on Bayers Road where he allegedly assaulted a customer and an employee, and caused damage to the inside of the restaurant.

The employee suffered minor injuries, and police say that the victim and suspect were not known to each other.

Police used a Taser on the man as he was resisting arrest, but he was not injured as a result.

The man is being held until his appearance at Halifax Provincial Court on Monday where he will face charges of two counts of assault, property damage and resisting arrest.