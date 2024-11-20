Wanted Pictou County man considered armed and dangerous: New Glasgow police

Police in Nova Scotia’s Pictou County are looking for a man they considered to be armed and dangerous.

New Glasgow Regional Police say 35-year-old Jonathan William Boutilier is wanted on a provincewide arrest warrant. He is facing numerous charges, including:

using a firearm in the commission of an offence

careless use of a firearm

possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose (two counts)

unauthorized possession of a firearm

possession of a firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized

break and enter

possession of a prohibited weapon

Police have been trying to track down Boutilier but haven’t been able to find him. They are now asking for the public’s help in locating him.

Police warn Boutilier is considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached if spotted.

Anyone who sees Boutilier or has information on his whereabouts is asked to contact New Glasgow Regional Police at 902-752-1941 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

