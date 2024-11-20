ATLANTIC
    • Wanted Pictou County man considered armed and dangerous: New Glasgow police

    Jonathan William Boutilier of Pictou County is wanted on a provincewide arrest warrant. (New Glasgow Regional Police) Jonathan William Boutilier of Pictou County is wanted on a provincewide arrest warrant. (New Glasgow Regional Police)
    Police in Nova Scotia’s Pictou County are looking for a man they considered to be armed and dangerous.

    New Glasgow Regional Police say 35-year-old Jonathan William Boutilier is wanted on a provincewide arrest warrant. He is facing numerous charges, including:

    • using a firearm in the commission of an offence
    • careless use of a firearm
    • possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose (two counts)
    • unauthorized possession of a firearm
    • possession of a firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized
    • break and enter
    • possession of a prohibited weapon

    Police have been trying to track down Boutilier but haven’t been able to find him. They are now asking for the public’s help in locating him.

    Police warn Boutilier is considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached if spotted.

    Anyone who sees Boutilier or has information on his whereabouts is asked to contact New Glasgow Regional Police at 902-752-1941 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

