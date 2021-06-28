HALIFAX -- Nearly 17 months into the COVID-19 pandemic, the warm summer weather brought a sense of optimism to many Haligonians on Monday.

"Overall, I'm feeling a lot more optimistic about things going back to normal,” said Andrew Coll, who was enjoying the weather on Monday.

"With the weather getting nicer, hopefully people will start coming out again. I work in a restaurant so we've been definitely hit for a while,” said John Murray, a restaurant employee.

The first game of the Stanley Cup Final will take place Monday night and is sure to bring out some loyal fans. But due of COVID-19 rules, bars across the province can only serve customers indoors until 11 p.m. and need to close by midnight.

Not an ideal situation for playoff hockey.

"I can't technically show the entire game unless it's over before midnight and if it goes into overtime, obviously everybody has to be out by 12 a.m.,” said Colin Grant, co-owner of the Midtown Tavern in downtown Halifax.

“Hopefully maybe some adjustments are made for the next few games and especially for the weekend. It's a Monday night, maybe not everybody's going out until one in the morning but on the weekend it will be crazy.”

Nova Scotia is currently in the second phase of its five phase reopening plan. Many people say they are excited to see restrictions ease even further.

"I think people are getting their vaccines and if it's supposed to work then yeah, I'm fine with it,” said Charlie Deveaux, a resident of Nova Scotia. “We need it anyway. The businesses are hurting and it would be good for the economy.”

"I'm pretty excited,” said Victoria Beck. “Hopefully, like, there's not another outbreak coming, especially with the vaccines and stuff so hopefully everyone goes out to get their second doses."

In just two days, Nova Scotia will allow all travellers from New Brunswick into the province without isolating and will open its borders to the rest of Canada, although there will be some isolation requirements based on vaccine status.

The thought of opening up Nova Scotia makes some people a little uneasy.

"It's been so long that we've actually been open so I just sort of worry, what are we unleashing?” asked Andrew Burke, a Nova Scotia resident . “But I think it's time to maybe get started back on things."

"I get that everybody wants to go back to New Brunswick and to the rest of Canada and all that sort of thing but I just hope we do it cautiously because I just really don't want to see any of us locked down again. Because I know that the Halifax businesses and businesses all across Nova Scotia can't afford to lockdown again,” added Stoo Metz, a resident of Nova Scotia.

Right now, individuals travelling from Prince Edward Island, Newfound and Labrador and those coming from New Brunswick who are fully vaccinated are not required to isolate when they arrive in Nova Scotia.