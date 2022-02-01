Warming up to winter: New Brunwswick couple builds multi-colour igloo in their front yard

A recent stretch of cold weather inspired a New Brunswick couple to get creative and warm up to winter.

Andrea and Mark Bastarache spent the last month building a multi-colour igloo in their front yard in Bayswater, N.B.

“I think it was around the 3rd or 4th of January that I got the idea and we literally just put in the last block last night,” said Andrea.

Andrea got the idea from social media and posted a video of their building process on TikTok.

She says they're always looking for fun things to do during the winter months and January's cold snap was the perfect climate to bring the igloo to life.

“The temperature was really cold this month, so they froze over night pretty quick,” said Mark.

“I drew a circle 10 feet across, so it was 30 feet around to start, the bottom was.”

Andrea and Mark say building an igloo is a great way to get active, but there are other benefits too.

"Mental health is a big thing for me and I try to advocate about how important it is to do what you can to protect that,” said Andrea.

“Any time I post anything about being inside in winter, Ikeep saying get outside, it's good for your brain, it's good for your soul, it’s good for your energy, it’s good for everything.”

The forecast is calling for warmer temperatures this week, which means the weather may pose a threat to their masterpiece. The couple plans to make the most of their cool creation while it lasts.

"We've got a rainy week coming up so hopefully the young grandson is coming over tonight and maybe put a little table inside it and have a little lunch,” said Mark.