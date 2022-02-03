Warnings in effect as system expected to bring snow, freezing rain to the Maritimes

Weather conditions will deteriorate in the Maritimes Thursday night and Friday as a sprawling, slow-moving weather front arrives from the west.

New Brunswick and Prince Edward Island can expect to get into a steady, and for some heavy, snowfall Thursday night.

Much of Nova Scotia will see the rain flip to freezing rain overnight, with some exceptions on the Atlantic coast and in the southwestern corner of the province, where temperatures may hold just above the freezing mark.

New Brunswick and Prince Edward Island will remain on the colder, snowy side of the system on Friday, though some ice pellets may mix in on the Bay of Fundy coastline and for eastern P.E.I.

Nova Scotia can expect a prolonged period of icy weather Friday into Saturday morning, including freezing rain and ice pellets. The freezing rain may hold off until Friday evening for coastal communities of Yarmouth, Shelburne, and Queens counties, with slightly higher temperatures expected there.

Heavier snow will build into New Brunswick and P.E.I. while Nova Scotia turns to freezing rain Thursday evening and Friday.

In the snowier areas of the system, general totals of 15 to 30 cm can be expected, including northern areas of mainland Nova Scotia and the Cape Breton Highlands. An area of higher snowfall totalling 30 to 50 cm is possible through central New Brunswick, into the southeast of that province, and for much of P.E.I.

Ice accretion (collection) in Nova Scotia could be as much as a few to several millimetres. The amount of ice that collects varies with surface type, precipitation rate, and wind speed. That is more than a glaze of ice though -- that is a coating. Slippery road conditions and power outages due to weight added to trees and power lines are risks.

New Brunswick and P.E.I. will end up on the colder, snowier side of the system. Prolonged icy conditions are expected for most of Nova Scotia, with a few exceptions.

Winds will be gusty with the passage of the front, but not nearly as strong as the past weekend storm. A south-southwest wind with gusts of 30 to 50 km/h Thursday will turn to a north-northeast wind with gusts of 30 to 50 km/h Friday. The gusty winds may create periods of blowing snow for New Brunswick and P.E.I.

A large portion of Nova Scotia will see a coating of ice develop on Friday. Untreated surfaces will become slick and there is a risk of power outages.

A lighter mix of snow, ice pellets, and freezing rain may persist for Atlantic areas of Nova Scotia into Saturday morning before clearing in the afternoon. Flurries are expected for New Brunswick and P.E.I. Saturday morning.

A light mix of freezing rain, ice pellets, and snow will persist for Atlantic coastal Nova Scotia into Saturday morning. Flurries are expected in New Brunswick and P.E.I.

Extensive weather alerts have now been issued by Environment Canada for the Maritimes. Those include snowfall, winter storm, rain, and freezing rain warnings.

I’ll have daily updates on the storm online and on CTV Atlantic News programming at noon, 5 p.m., 6 p.m., and 11:30 p.m.