Warnings issued for the Maritimes ahead of post-tropical storm Nicole

Rainfall warnings are in effect for most of the Maritimes ahead of post-tropical storm Nicole, which is expected to arrive Saturday. The storm is currently exiting north Georgia and will combine with a weather front moving in from the west.

Rainfall warnings were issued by Environment Canada Friday morning.

The rain will start in southwestern Nova Scotia and New Brunswick late Friday evening. By early Saturday morning, rain will be falling across the Maritimes.

Downpours will be present within the rain, reducing visibility and increasing the risk of hydroplaning conditions on the roads. The downpours will also contribute to some rainfall amounts reaching or exceeding 50 millimetres, which is the criteria for a rainfall warning. That is most likely for central and southern New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island, and Nova Scotia. In preparation for the rain, residents should consider checking property drainage to ensure it is clear of debris.

A widespread 20 to 40 mm on Saturday with some areas possibly reaching 50 to 80 mm as a result of downpours.

Wind will be a factor with the storm as well. Gusts peaking 60 to 80 kilometres per hour are expected for coastal areas of New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, and P.E.I. Gusts are expected to reach and exceed 100 kilometres per hour for northern Inverness County in Cape Breton due to the topography of the Highlands.

The highest winds mostly out of the south, except out of the northeast for the Acadian coastline of New Brunswick.

While these type of winds are typical with an autumn storm, there may be weakened trees and infrastructure left from storm Fiona. This may elevate the risk of power outages beyond what would be typically expected with a storm of this strength.

A snapshot of wind gusts for Saturday afternoon. Peak gusts of 60 to 80 km/h expected for coastal New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, and Prince Edward Island.

There is minimal risk of storm surge and coastal flooding with the storm. One area of concern that the Canadian Hurricane Centre notes is a risk of minor flooding affecting northeastern New Brunswick and the Gaspe region. Some extra caution is warranted for those coastal areas during the morning and evening high tides on Saturday.

Vessels operating in marine areas should check a detailed marine forecast. The passing storm is expected to elevate wave height to three to five metres and produce gale-to-storm force nautical winds.

Rough surf and an onshore wind will be present for some of the coasts. Be cautious if around the coast particularly near high tide times on Saturday.

The rain will end for western areas of the Maritimes late Saturday afternoon into early evening. The rain ending for eastern areas of the Maritimes Saturday evening and night. Wind will diminish Saturday night into Sunday morning.