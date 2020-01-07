PICTOU, N.S. -- A warrant has been issued for a Nova Scotia man charged in a high-profile animal abuse case after he failed to appear in court.

Injured dogs Meeka and Biscuit were seized from a home in Pictou County on Feb. 14, 2019, along with a dead dog and seven dead puppies

Meeka sustained serious injuries, including head trauma, which left her blind in one eye and with nerve damage, while Biscuit spent months in palliative care.

David Oakley previously pleaded guilty to causing undue suffering in connection with the case. However, Oakley has filed an application to withdraw his guilty pleas.

He was set to appear in court in Pictou on Monday, but he failed to show, telling his lawyer he couldn’t find transportation.

As a result, the judge issued an unendorsed warrant, which means Oakley is not to be released until he sees the judge.

Oakley’s lawyer also withdrew her services on Monday.

Oakley will go to trial on separate charges related to the same case in June.



