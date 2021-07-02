FREDERICTON -- Was it Ms. Peacock in the parlour? Well, you'll have to head to downtown Fredericton to find out.

A new murder mystery Airbnb is about to hit the market for rentals.

"You are walking into a crime scene, you are discovering that upon your arrival someone has... kicked it,” says Tyler Randall, owner of the murder mystery Airbnb.

“And you now need to decide and find out, based on the clues that are hidden within the space: who did it? With what weapon? In what room?"

The idea was inspired by people staycationing at home, and making the night out an adventure.

"I had the idea, well what if we did a fun Airbnb experience, especially where we were in the time of COVID there's been a lot of restrictions on travel and that type of thing. Folks have really been looking for fun and exciting things to do in their community,” says Randall

The apartment takes a love of murder mystery to the next level.

"I love murder mysteries, Clue was actually my favourite board game growing up and we'd play it all the time endlessly," Randall says.

"The riddle solving, clue solving situation will be an overnight thing so not that we expect you to stay up all night, but you can very much expect that there will be things you will discover in the morning that you wouldn’t discover in the evening."

Randall and his partner wanted it to be a special experience in a fun environment.

As owners of the art store Endeavours and ThinkPlay, the art was handcrafted for the space.

"Peter McComb did much of the painting work for us. Peter works for us and they painted a few of... rather, they stylized some of the Clue characters"

The creative twist on an Airbnb stay will be available soon to the public.