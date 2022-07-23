Wastewater leak in Halifax Harbour fixed: Halifax Water

A wastewater leak that prompted Halifax Water to warn residents to avoid swimming in the Halifax Harbour has been repaired after four days.

On Tuesday, the utility issued a statement, noting that “the failure of an emergency pump in the wastewater system resulted in screened combined wastewater and stormwater flowing into the harbour.”

On Saturday, Halifax Water announced that emergency repairs to its Duffus Street wastewater pump system were “safely completed,” and “the system has returned to normal operations.”

According to the utility, the pump began operating on Friday at 4 p.m., and was subsequently monitored overnight.

“Wastewater and stormwater are now being pumped from this station to the Halifax Wastewater Treatment Facility on Upper Water Street,” Halifax Water says in a release.

For customers whose water service was interrupted during the repairs, the utility says it is now safe to “resume regular discharges into their drains and flushing routines.”

The utility has also notified applicable federal, provincial, and municipal entities that the system has returned to normal operations.

While Halifax Water anticipates the harbour will return to its natural condition by Monday, the utility is continuing to caution visitors about swimming or participating in recreational activities requiring water contact.

“We apologize for any inconvenience this emergency repair work may have caused, and we want to thank our customers and residents for their patience and cooperation,” the utility added.