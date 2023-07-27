Wastewater no longer flowing into Sandy Lake: Halifax Water
Halifax Water says wastewater is no longer flowing into Sandy Lake in Bedford, N.S., following a pump station failure earlier this week that led to the wastewater overflow.
The utility said Sunday night the Farmer’s Dairy Lane pump station flooded due to heavy rainfall in the area over the weekend and its pump and electrical systems failed.
Vacuum trucks have been used since Wednesday afternoon to move wastewater away from the pump station to another facility on Kearney Lake Road.
Halifax Water says the trucks will stay at Farmer’s Dairy Lane until a new control system can get the station running normally again.
People are still advised to stay out of Sandy Lake and off the water.
Sandy Lake Beach is still listed as closed on the Halifax Regional Municipality’s website.
For the latest Nova Scotia news, visit our dedicated provincial page.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Arizona teen missing for nearly 4 years shows up safe at Montana police station
An Arizona teenager who vanished without a trace nearly four years ago is safe after walking into a police station in Montana, authorities said.
Hikers credit helicopter tour company with saving them from raging B.C. wildfire
There was no sign of trouble when Sage Randle and her two friends started hiking Mt. Bruce in southeastern B.C. on Monday – but shortly after they reached the summit, they saw a fast-spreading wildfire moving up the mountain.
BREAKING | Jacob Hoggard's northern Ont. sexual assault trial to be held fall 2024
Trial dates have been set for disgraced Canadian musician Jacob Hoggard -- who is facing another sexual assault charge in northern Ontario -- but they are more than a year away.
Ireland mourns death of 'trailblazing' singer Sinead O'Connor
Ireland on Thursday mourned the death of Sinead O'Connor, the singer who was remembered for a stirring voice that stopped people in their tracks on stage and told uncomfortable truths off it.
Pilot killed, passenger injured in plane crash east of Ottawa
Ontario Provincial Police and the Transportation Safety Board of Canada are investigating a fatal small plane crash in Alexandria, Ont., east of Ottawa.
Seven rookies promoted, most ministers reassigned in major Trudeau cabinet shuffle
In a major cabinet shuffle on Wednesday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau promoted seven rookies to his front bench, dropped seven ministers, and reassigned the majority of cabinet roles. In a ceremony at Rideau Hall, Trudeau orchestrated one of, if not the most consequential reconfigurations to his cabinet since 2015.
Elon Musk wants to turn tweets into 'X's'. But changing language is not quite so simple
Elon Musk may want to send 'tweet' back to the birds, but the ubiquitous term for posting on the site he now calls X is here to stay -- at least for now.
Canada Goose launches second-hand, trade-in program in Canada
Toronto-based luxury apparel company Canada Goose announced Thursday that it is bringing Generations, a platform allowing consumers to shop for and trade in pre-worn pieces from the brand, to Canada.
Whistleblower tells Congress the U.S. is concealing 'multi-decade' program that captures UFOs
The U.S. is concealing a longstanding program that retrieves and reverse engineers unidentified flying objects, a former Air Force intelligence officer testified Wednesday to Congress. The Pentagon has denied his claims.
Toronto
-
Toronto car theft victim says he had to travel to Montreal to get Range Rover back
Stephen Taub says he knew exactly where a Range Rover stolen from his Toronto driveway was located, thanks to a tracking device. But he had to travel all the way to Montreal himself to recover it.
-
Officers gather for procession to honour Toronto police dog killed in line of duty
Dozens of officers gathered downtown on Thursday morning for a procession to honour a Toronto police dog who was shot and killed in the line of duty earlier this week.
-
Ontario toddler's heart surgery cancelled for 4th time in a year
An Ontario mother is desperate for her three-year-old son to receive a heart surgery she says has already been cancelled four times this year.
Calgary
-
Fuel truck rolls, spills diesel into storm drain in northeast Calgary
An investigation is underway after a twin-axel fuel truck rolled onto its side in the northeast, spilling most of its fuel into a storm drain.
-
'We are deeply sorry': Calgary Stampede admits liability in decades-long sex assaults involving Young Canadians performers
The Calgary Stampede has accepted liability and negligence that the organization was aware an adult staffer with The Young Canadians had been abusing teenage boys for years before a police investigation was launched.
-
Alberta government says clinic offering faster doctor access for a fee is an outlier
The Alberta government says a Calgary medical clinic charging its patients fees for faster access to a physician is an outlier and it will take action against any clinic that follows suit.
Montreal
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Woman and 12-year-old daughter killed in Lachine: Montreal police
A 56-year-old woman and her 12-year-old daughter have been killed in what Montreal police are calling a double homicide.
-
Supreme Court rejects Tony Accuso's appeal in Quebec corruption case
The Supreme Court of Canada has rejected Quebec contractor Tony Accurso’s ultimate appeal to avoid jail.
-
A quick guide to Montreal's 2023 Pride Festival
The countdown is on for the Montreal Pride Festival, happening August 3 to 13. The 17th edition of the largest LGBTQ2S+ celebration in the Francophone world includes performances from over 150 artists in The Village, Olympic Park and other venues.
Edmonton
-
Jonas Brothers coming to Edmonton in November
Kevin, Joe and Nick Jonas will play Rogers Place on Tuesday, Nov. 14.
-
Festival fisticuffs: 8 fights reported at K-Days; man arrested for bear spray incident
It's been a violent start to K-Days, with at least eight fights and one bear spray attack reported in the first four days of Edmonton's annual exhibition.
-
$35M winning lottery ticket sold in Edmonton: WCLC
A winning ticket for Tuesday's Lotto Max jackpot was sold in Edmonton, the Western Canadian Lottery Corporation says.
Northern Ontario
-
Arizona teen missing for nearly 4 years shows up safe at Montana police station
An Arizona teenager who vanished without a trace nearly four years ago is safe after walking into a police station in Montana, authorities said.
-
Pair charged in fatal boat crash that killed a Sudbury tween
Two men charged in connection with a boating tragedy in fall 2022 north of Sudbury are due back in court Aug. 1.
-
Gynecologist accused of sexually abusing over 200 patients is sentenced to 20 years in prison
A gynecologist who sexually abused vulnerable and trusting patients for over two decades at prestigious New York hospitals cried before he was sentenced Tuesday to 20 years in prison by a federal judge who called his crimes unprecedented.
London
-
Police renew call for information in 2020 homicide
Billboards are being installed in Lambton County in hopes it will help in an ongoing homicide investigation.
-
Vandals strike at St. Aidans church in London
Several of the pride doors that were installed on the weekend as part of pride festivities, were spray painted
-
Pushback over London encampment removal as homeless seek new shelter
Steps taken to remove an encampment that was unpopular with neighbours may have driven the social challenges deeper into the residential area.
Winnipeg
-
Tornado warnings issued throughout Manitoba, storms bring significant hail
A number of tornado warnings were issued throughout Manitoba Wednesday evening, as storms rolled through the province.
-
Winnipeg police headquarters vandalized with graffiti
The Winnipeg Police Service’s headquarters in downtown Winnipeg was vandalized late Tuesday evening.
-
Abuse found in Manitoba care homes; province to disband vulnerable persons office
Some residents in Manitoba personal care homes have been assaulted, threatened and injured by staff, yet a government oversight body deemed them not to be founded cases of abuse, the province's auditor general said Wednesday.
Ottawa
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | Today is byelection day in Kanata-Carleton
Voters in west Ottawa head to the polls today to elect a new MPP to send to Queen's Park.
-
You can now swim at this new spot on the Ottawa River
The National Capital Commission officially opened the new NCC River House this week, which includes a new dock with access to a free public swimming area.
-
T&T Supermarkets opening a second store in Ottawa
T&T Supermarkets has announced plans to open a 38,000 sq. ft. store in the Hazeldean Mall in Ottawa's west end.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon city councillors plan to delay spending, hike parking fees amid budget shortfall
During a special committee meeting on Tuesday, Saskatoon city councillors voted in favour of raising hourly parking fees and delaying spending in an effort to bridge an anticipated $51 million budget.
-
Text message during meeting prompts city council clash in Saskatoon
In the midst of a lengthy meeting where Saskatoon city councillors worked to find ways to bridge an anticipated $51 million funding gap for next year, a tense exchange occurred between Ward 1 Coun. Hill and Mayor Charlie Clark.
-
Electric vehicle sales on the rise in Saskatchewan
Supply for electric vehicles is starting to outpace demand across Saskatchewan.
Vancouver
-
Hikers credit helicopter tour company with saving them from raging B.C. wildfire
There was no sign of trouble when Sage Randle and her two friends started hiking Mt. Bruce in southeastern B.C. on Monday – but shortly after they reached the summit, they saw a fast-spreading wildfire moving up the mountain.
-
Vancouver considering changes to zoning and development bylaws, allowing multiplexes on single lots
A potential housing bylaw change in Vancouver is looking to make living in the city more attainable.
-
'We certainly need to do better': BC Ferries addresses communications fiasco
Frustration is mounting with BC Ferries following a communication disaster on Tuesday where the wrong information about wait times was posted online, causing prospective passengers to cancel plans or divert to other terminals.
Regina
-
Regina city council calls special meeting to weigh in on homeless encampment
A special city council meeting will take place Thursday prompted by the homeless encampment set up around Regina's city hall, the city said on Wednesday.
-
RM of Edenwold to hold public forum over compost facility
The concerns of residents in Pilot Butte seem to have been heard by the RM of Edenwold, as the municipal authority has decided to hold a public forum over the construction of a compost facility that has turned into a contentious issue.
-
Rally held in Regina shows solidarity for 'Search the Landfill' movement
As the fight continues in Winnipeg to have a landfill searched for the remains of two Indigenous women, a group in Regina was determined to show solidarity.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. woman sentenced to 18 months probation for coughing at grocery employee during pandemic
A British Columbia judge has sentenced a Vancouver Island woman to 18 months of probation for deliberately coughing in the face of a grocery store employee and shoving her shopping cart into another worker during the earliest days of the COVID-19 pandemic.
-
Detectives investigating suspicious death in Oak Bay
Oak Bay police closed a section of Beach Drive from Monterey Avenue to King George Terrace after the body of a man was discovered Wednesday morning. Oak Bay police Chief Mark Fisher says the death is considered suspicious but it is too early to tell how the man died.
-
Highway 4 on Vancouver Island reopens to single-lane traffic
The B.C. Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure says the highway has partially reopened after crews repaired a damaged crane following a period of high winds.