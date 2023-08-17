Wastewater overflowing into the Northwest Arm: Halifax water

Halifax Water says untreated wastewater is overflowing into the Northwest Arm due to a wastewater system backup.

A statement Thursday afternoon says people and pets should stay out of the Northwest Arm and off the water until further notice.

Halifax Water is also asking residents in the area to reduce their flushing and pouring into their drains.

"So anything they're flushing down the toilet, showers, washing machines, all of that ends up in the wastewater system, so by reducing that, you're able to help us reduce the impact on the environment during this event,” Jake Fulton with Halifax Water told CTV News.

Halifax Water is asking customers in the areas shown in red to reduce the amount of water they are flushing and pouring into their drains. (Courtesy: Halifax Water)

The utility says crews are working to get the wastewater system back working normally.

