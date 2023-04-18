Water levels expected to reach flood stage Wednesday in Gagetown, Fredericton

New Brunswick’s River Watch is predicting water will reach flood levels for several communities in the province this week.

The community of Gagetown, N.B., now enveloped in the municipality called Village of Arcadia, and the city of Fredericton are expected to hit flood stage Wednesday, according to the River Watch data.

Unpredictable ice jams along the Saint John River are making it difficult to determine the likeliness of some communities flooding.

Jemseg, N.B., is set to hit flood levels on Friday, according to River Watch.

