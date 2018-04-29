

THE CANADIAN PRESS





FREDERICTON -- Government offices were closed and court hearings were being relocated in Fredericton following flooding that has swamped much of the city's downtown core.

The province says the closures are necessary because the flooding has left roads under water and created problems with parking, but that offices outside the downtown area will remain open.

Hearings scheduled for the Fredericton courthouse were being held at another court in Burton due to the flooding that started last week when the St. John River spilled its banks after heavy rains and melting snow in the north of the province.

Officials say water levels appear to have stabilized, but could remain swollen until late today and that all regions along the St. John River basin are at risk of flooding.

The St. John River reached 8.2 metres -- or 1.7 metres above flood stage -- on Saturday, but receded to 8.1 metres on Sunday.

Greg MacCallum of New Brunswick's Emergency Measures Organization said river levels were expected to remain about the same in Fredericton, but there are flooding concerns downstream in places like Maugerville, Jemseg and the Saint John area.