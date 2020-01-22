LOWER SACKVILLE, N.S. -- The emergency department in Lower Sackville had to close early Wednesday night -- and it may not be open Thursday.

The Nova Scotia Health Authority (NSHA) says a water main break at the Cobequid Community Health Centre has interrupted water service to the facility.

The NSHA says repairs are underway, but they're expected to take some time.

Anyone with appointments scheduled for Thursday is asked to check the health authority's website.

Halifax Water said at 11 p.m. Wednesday that it hoped to restore water service to customers in the Fall River, Miller Lake, and Windsor Junction areas before midnight.

"Work continues repairing a water main adjacent to 178 Cobequid Rd. near the Cobequid Community Health Centre," Halifax Water said in a news release. "Customers on Cobequid Road between Glendale Avenue and Zinck Avenue will be out of water service until the early hours of Thursday morning."

Halifax Water warns motorists that traffic is reduced to one lane in each direction and that roads are icy near the work area.

An update on the situation is expected at 6 a.m. Thursday.