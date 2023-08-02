Waterspout spotted off Cheticamp in Cape Breton Wednesday morning

A line of showers and thunderstorms has produced at least one waterspout over the ocean waters off Cheticamp in Nova Scotia's Cape Breton Island.

The waterspout in Cheticamp, N.S. (Courtesy: Jennifer and Myles Muise)

CTV was fortunate enough to have some of our viewers in the right place at the right time to capture some great pictures of the waterspout. The funnel is visible as a result of condensed water droplets. Visible at the base is a spray ring created by the swirling wind disturbing the ocean surface.

The waterspout in Cheticamp, N.S. (Twitter/Michel JS Soucy)

Waterspouts are a vortex of wind connecting a cloud to the ocean surface. Typically weak, they don’t usually “suck up” water. Should a waterspout reach land it would qualify as a tornado. In most cases that tornado would rate as an EF0, having winds less than 108 km/h.

The waterspout in Cheticamp, N.S. (Twitter/@plinkernova99)

A waterspout can pose a hazard to marine vessels directly in the vicinity of the vortex.

